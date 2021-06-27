Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,409 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $7,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at $80,000.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $101.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $72.17 and a 52 week high of $101.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.38.

