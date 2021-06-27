ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 954 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,658 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Bancorp were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,440,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,615,000 after acquiring an additional 78,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The Bancorp by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

The Bancorp stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $516,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,878.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,102,572.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,530.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,820 shares of company stock worth $1,860,092. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.