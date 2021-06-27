ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KURA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $372,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,931,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,079,000 after purchasing an additional 547,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $1,045,000.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Shares of KURA stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 24.29 and a current ratio of 24.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.93. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KURA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.