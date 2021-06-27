ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 14.3% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KOD opened at $90.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.39. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $171.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.63.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.98). On average, analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $590,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $5,659,264.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 21,997 shares of company stock worth $2,024,443 over the last ninety days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.86.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

