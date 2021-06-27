ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,421 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at $35,524,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Navient by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,479,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Navient by 804.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 926,836 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Navient during the fourth quarter worth about $3,989,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,722,000 after acquiring an additional 337,684 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.63. Navient Co. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a current ratio of 14.20 and a quick ratio of 14.20.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.69.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.