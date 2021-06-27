ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $647,000 Holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SENEA. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Seneca Foods by 60.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Seneca Foods by 13.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Seneca Foods by 44.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Seneca Foods by 12.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Seneca Foods by 18.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SENEA opened at $50.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.78. Seneca Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $62.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.97 per share, with a total value of $49,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,203.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott purchased 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.09 per share, for a total transaction of $101,933.15. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,639.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 3,451 shares of company stock valued at $171,214 over the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, and CherryMan.

