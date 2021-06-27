ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $676,000 in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth about $1,776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,402,000 after acquiring an additional 312,397 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 560,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 30,668 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 543.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 442,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after acquiring an additional 373,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth about $444,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

NYSE:TGNA opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $21.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.53.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $727.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.