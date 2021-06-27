Clark Financial Advisors Buys 204 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clark Financial Advisors increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,474 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.7% of Clark Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Clark Financial Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after acquiring an additional 203,554 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 120,920 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $133.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.82 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

