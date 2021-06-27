Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 902 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.08% of 3M worth $93,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $194.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. 3M has a twelve month low of $148.80 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.55.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

