Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 94,887 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 868,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,887 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $83,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,345,000 after purchasing an additional 143,882 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,864,000 after buying an additional 205,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,622,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,103,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,806,000 after buying an additional 165,803 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,700,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,412,000 after buying an additional 30,786 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,371,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,670.35. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $93.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.99. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

