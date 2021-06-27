Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,121,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,013 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $114,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,990,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,166,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,642,000 after purchasing an additional 232,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,765,000 after purchasing an additional 470,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,099,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,256,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,201,000 after purchasing an additional 258,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper stock opened at $60.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23. International Paper has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

