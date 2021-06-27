Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $78.59 Million Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,865 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.55% of Pacira BioSciences worth $78,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $63,908.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,659.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 5,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $339,064.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,237.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,523 shares of company stock valued at $6,343,929 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $63.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.33. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.67 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCRX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.54.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

