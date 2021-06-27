Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $99.18 Million Stock Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,507,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $99,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Monro by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $348,030,000 after purchasing an additional 224,634 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Monro by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,459,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,418,000 after acquiring an additional 196,635 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in Monro by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 918,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,975,000 after acquiring an additional 18,335 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Monro by 3.5% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 749,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,303,000 after acquiring an additional 25,335 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Monro by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after acquiring an additional 32,522 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $64.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92. Monro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.54.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.34 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. Monro’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

