Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,518 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.28% of AutoZone worth $86,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in AutoZone by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Argus lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,542.21.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,479.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,448.01. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,542.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

