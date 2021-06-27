Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 180 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 825,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.91% of Omnicell worth $107,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 247.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.75.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $150.02 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.52. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.83, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

