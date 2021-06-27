Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 19,869 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 24.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,869 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $90,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,541.72 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $941.44 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,438.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4,973.13 and a beta of 1.48.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,826.06.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

