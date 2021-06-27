Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Raised to B+ at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE:CNS opened at $82.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30. Cohen & Steers has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $82.41.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 66.18%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,230,000 after buying an additional 69,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,635,000 after buying an additional 293,486 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 73.6% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. 46.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

