Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of CIGI opened at C$142.63 on Friday. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of C$68.07 and a 12-month high of C$149.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$135.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.78. The company has a market cap of C$6.27 billion and a PE ratio of 95.40.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Colliers International Group to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Colliers International Group to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Colliers International Group to C$164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

