Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,717,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 858,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.69% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP worth $34,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBS stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $12.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $905.45 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

