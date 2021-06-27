Comparing 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) & BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH)

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) and BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

10x Genomics has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioForce Nanosciences has a beta of -0.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500.

68.7% of 10x Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of 10x Genomics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 10x Genomics and BioForce Nanosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10x Genomics -160.22% -13.90% -10.73% BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -1,329.08%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 10x Genomics and BioForce Nanosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10x Genomics $298.85 million 69.71 -$542.73 million ($0.95) -199.72 BioForce Nanosciences $20,000.00 1,374.30 -$158.41 million N/A N/A

BioForce Nanosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 10x Genomics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for 10x Genomics and BioForce Nanosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10x Genomics 0 1 6 0 2.86 BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

10x Genomics presently has a consensus target price of $181.44, indicating a potential downside of 4.37%. Given 10x Genomics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe 10x Genomics is more favorable than BioForce Nanosciences.

Summary

10x Genomics beats BioForce Nanosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products. Its single cell solutions runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell immune profiling for measuring the activity of immune cells and their targets; single cell ATAC for measuring epigenetics comprising the physical organization of DNA; and single cell multiome ATAC + gene expression for measuring the genetic activity and epigenetic programming in the same cells across tens of thousands of cells in a single experiment. The company also provides visium spatial gene expression solution for measuring spatial gene expression patterns across a single tissue sample or gene expression and protein co-detection when combined with immunofluorescence. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10x Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through online and telemarketing. BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

