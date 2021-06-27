Comparing China Finance (OTCMKTS:CHFI) & Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)

China Finance (OTCMKTS:CHFI) and Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares China Finance and Associated Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Finance N/A N/A N/A Associated Capital Group 570.28% 12.58% 10.14%

This table compares China Finance and Associated Capital Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Associated Capital Group $18.98 million 46.69 $18.82 million N/A N/A

Associated Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than China Finance.

Risk and Volatility

China Finance has a beta of 5.73, suggesting that its stock price is 473% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated Capital Group has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for China Finance and Associated Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A Associated Capital Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Associated Capital Group has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.63%. Given Associated Capital Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Associated Capital Group is more favorable than China Finance.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.2% of Associated Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.4% of Associated Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Associated Capital Group beats China Finance on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Finance

China Finance, Inc. operates as a financial services company and provides guarantees to small and medium enterprises. It provides surety guarantees to Chinese SMEs seeking to become publicly-traded companies in the United States by being acquired by a United States reporting company in a reverse merger or merger and acquisition transaction; loan guarantees to assist SMEs and individuals in obtaining loans from Chinese banks for business operations and/or personal use; and various direct loans for business operations. The company also offers consulting services, including business and introduction services, translation services, and access to office facilities, such as conference rooms, computers, telephone, and fax lines. The company was formerly known as Value Global International Limited and changed its name to China Finance, Inc. in September 2004. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc. provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

