Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $6.00. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBCP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $8.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $501.23 million, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

