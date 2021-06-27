Conduit (LON:CRE) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Conduit (LON:CRE) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON CRE opened at GBX 505 ($6.60) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,547.17. The company has a market cap of £835.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.35. Conduit has a twelve month low of GBX 485 ($6.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 568 ($7.42).

About Conduit

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

