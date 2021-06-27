Conduit (LON:CRE) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Conduit (LON:CRE) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON CRE opened at GBX 505 ($6.60) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,547.17. The company has a market cap of £835.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.35. Conduit has a twelve month low of GBX 485 ($6.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 568 ($7.42).
About Conduit
