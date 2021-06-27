Conflux Network Market Cap Achieves $225.90 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 27th. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $225.90 million and $36.66 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000797 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,435.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,858.25 or 0.05557671 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.76 or 0.01375065 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.27 or 0.00383626 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00121437 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $200.26 or 0.00598942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.12 or 0.00383191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006701 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00038629 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 848,077,593 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

