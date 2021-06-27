ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,098 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,622 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,043,388,000 after acquiring an additional 916,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $999,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,569 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $855,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $640,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.95.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $61.31 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -408.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

