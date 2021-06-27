CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.17

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.17 and last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $614.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.07 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $260,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 1,814.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

