CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.17

Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.17 and last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CEIX shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.41 million, a P/E ratio of 66.07 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.33%. Analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $260,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1,814.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

