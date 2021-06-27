ContentBox Reaches Market Cap of $2.53 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, ContentBox has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. ContentBox has a total market cap of $2.53 million and $1.55 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00010646 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00136661 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000743 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000436 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

