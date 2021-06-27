ContourGlobal (LON:GLO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $181.17

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 181.17 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 190.19 ($2.48), with a volume of 72620 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191.20 ($2.50).

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,475.90. The company has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 195.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of GBX 3.17 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from ContourGlobal’s previous dividend of $2.91. ContourGlobal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, and Africa. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 4.8 GW.

