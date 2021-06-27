Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Stake Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,238 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.23% of Core-Mark worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CORE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 21,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE opened at $45.62 on Friday. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $47.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

