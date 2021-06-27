Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Gap Down to $5.92

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.92, but opened at $5.80. Corporación América Airports shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 73 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporación América Airports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.58.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.40 million. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 63.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. 9.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile (NYSE:CAAP)

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

