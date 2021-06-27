Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s share price was down 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $56.06 and last traded at $56.40. Approximately 1,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 215,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cortexyme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.60.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $1,037,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,369.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 824.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 58.1% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the first quarter worth $1,996,000. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the first quarter worth $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

