Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.56

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.56 and last traded at $19.84, with a volume of 275770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.
CSAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cosan in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.24.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSAN. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cosan during the first quarter worth approximately $980,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cosan during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cosan during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cosan during the first quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cosan during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.
About Cosan (NYSE:CSAN)
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃzen Energia, RaÃzen CombustÃveis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃzen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.
