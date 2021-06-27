Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.56

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.56 and last traded at $19.84, with a volume of 275770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

CSAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cosan in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.24.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSAN. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cosan during the first quarter worth approximately $980,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cosan during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cosan during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cosan during the first quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cosan during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

About Cosan (NYSE:CSAN)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

