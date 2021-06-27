Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.67

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.67 and last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 24568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

CMRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.90 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Costamare during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Costamare during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costamare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Costamare during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costamare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 27.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Costamare (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

