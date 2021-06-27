Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.53 Billion

Brokerages predict that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will announce $59.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $61.18 billion. Costco Wholesale reported sales of $53.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year sales of $191.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $186.13 billion to $194.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $205.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $198.25 billion to $210.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,730 shares of company stock worth $3,693,119. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,390,245,000 after acquiring an additional 154,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,127,880,000 after acquiring an additional 18,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $1,784,019,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $394.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,056,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,275. The company has a market cap of $174.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $380.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $295.95 and a twelve month high of $395.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

