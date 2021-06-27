Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

COUP opened at $255.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.31. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $395.00 to $381.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $385.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.63.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total value of $249,063.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,436.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total value of $13,234,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,624,851.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,563 shares of company stock worth $28,991,717. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

