Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cowen were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cowen by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,680,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,222,000 after acquiring an additional 673,684 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cowen by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 835,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,709,000 after acquiring an additional 426,021 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter worth about $13,668,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Cowen by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 355,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 112,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cowen by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 191,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 84,068 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

COWN opened at $42.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.46. Cowen Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.73 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 19.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cowen’s payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

