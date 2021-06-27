Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBRL. MKM Partners increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Shares of CBRL traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,898. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $96.16 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.88. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.81) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,587,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 47,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 260,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,045,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at $233,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.