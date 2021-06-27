Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 7,739 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 113.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $2,901,869,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,013,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Bank of America by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,454,000 after buying an additional 6,336,489 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,832,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,223,000 after buying an additional 5,747,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bank of America by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after buying an additional 4,822,558 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $356.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

