Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,539.90 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,555.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,405.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $168,672,579. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

