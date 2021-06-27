Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 764.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,823 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 15,321 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after acquiring an additional 61,882 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 14.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $189.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $197.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.13.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.