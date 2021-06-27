Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in The Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,113.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,778,346 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday. Argus raised their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

SO stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.44. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

