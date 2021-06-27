Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,728 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,294 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $136,845,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $132,324,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total value of $3,063,403.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,400,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,983,689,479.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 363,158 shares of company stock worth $81,195,348. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.21.

NYSE:LLY opened at $230.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $220.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $239.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

