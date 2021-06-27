Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 86.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 77,358 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,877,000 after buying an additional 2,176,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $304,733,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,349,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,505 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,004,000 after purchasing an additional 987,591 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 78.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,905,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,019,000 after purchasing an additional 839,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Northland Securities raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.35.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $165.85 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.96 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.24.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

