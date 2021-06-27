Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,798.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Intuit by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 127,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,339,000 after purchasing an additional 61,441 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Intuit by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.71.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $486.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.83 billion, a PE ratio of 62.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $435.59. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $280.99 and a one year high of $490.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,577 shares of company stock valued at $73,206,441. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.