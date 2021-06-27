Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSO stock opened at $280.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.51 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.60.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

