Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 222 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $382.01 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $402.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $106.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.75.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

