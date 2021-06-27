Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 318 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 384.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $241.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

