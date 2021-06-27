Credit Suisse AG Has $139.56 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 422,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,115 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in KLA were worth $139,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $316.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $314.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

