Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 839.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,413,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,730,115 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $119,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $2,374,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 146.0% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,717,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,582 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,321,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,085,000 after purchasing an additional 891,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,335,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,210 shares during the last quarter. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WES opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 3.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.01.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. The business had revenue of $674.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

WES has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.48.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

